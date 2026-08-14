In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero and Maruti Suzuki Baleno, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4, Maruti Suzuki Baleno Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma MT. Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Baleno: 1197 cc engine, 22.35 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero vs Baleno Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero
|Baleno
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 7.99 Lakhs
|₹ 5.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16 kmpl
|22.35 to 30.61 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4