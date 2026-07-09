In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero and Maruti Suzuki Alto, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4, Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD. Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero vs Alto Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero
|Alto
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 7.99 Lakhs
|₹ 3.15 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16 kmpl
|22.0 to 31.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|796 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|3