In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero and Mahindra XUV500, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4, Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5. Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero vs XUV500 Comparison