In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero and Mahindra XUV 3XO, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 9.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4, Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1. Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Bolero vs XUV 3XO Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bolero Xuv 3xo Brand Mahindra Mahindra Price ₹ 9.9 Lakhs ₹ 7.49 Lakhs Mileage 16 kmpl 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1493 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3