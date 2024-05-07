Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 9.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4, Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1.
Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage.
XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero vs XUV 3XO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero
|Xuv 3xo
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 9.9 Lakhs
|₹ 7.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16 kmpl
|18.06 to 21.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3