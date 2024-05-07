HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsBolero vs XUV 3XO

Mahindra Bolero vs Mahindra XUV 3XO

In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero and Mahindra XUV 3XO, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 9.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4, Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1. Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero vs XUV 3XO Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bolero Xuv 3xo
BrandMahindraMahindra
Price₹ 9.9 Lakhs₹ 7.49 Lakhs
Mileage16 kmpl18.06 to 21.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1493 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
B4
₹9.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XUV 3XO
Mahindra XUV 3XO
MX1
₹7.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
210 Nm @ 1600 rpm200 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
1618.89 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
75 bhp @ 3600 rpm110 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Engine Type
mHawk75mStallion Turbo Charged Multipoint Fuel Injection (TCMPFi) engine
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1002793 Km
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Engine
1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.85.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 75 R15205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Rigid leaf springTwist Beam Suspension with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
IFS coil springMcPherson Strut with Anti-roll Bar
Rear Tyres
215 / 75 R15205 / 65 R16
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Length
3995 mm3990 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm2600 mm
Height
1880 mm1647 mm
Width
1745 mm1821 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres42 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
No-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
NoYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
Digital-
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,39,1338,42,250
Ex-Showroom Price
9,89,6007,49,000
RTO
98,59052,430
Insurance
50,44340,320
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,48418,103
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Loaded with featuresExtensive updates to appearanceUpmarket cabin
Cons
Boot space is still limitedFront design may not appeal to all

Trending cars

  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Kia Seltos

    • Kia Seltos

    ₹10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
  • Mahindra XUV700

    • Mahindra XUV700

    ₹13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
  • Toyota Fortuner

    • Toyota Fortuner

    ₹33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Mahindra is offering heavy discounts on the XUV300 SUV which has been replaced by the new XUV 3XO in March.
    Still looking to buy XUV300? Mahindra offers massive discount. Check how much you can save
    7 May 2024
    The entry level variant of tha Tata Nexon is called Smart (O) while the diesel range starts with the Smart+
    Tata Nexon gets new entry level variants, starts at 8 lakh. Check details
    12 May 2024
    Mahindra has recently launched the XUV 3XO which is the smallest SUV in India to come with a panoramic sunroof.
    Creta to XUV 3X0: SUVs with panoramic sunroof priced under 20 lakh
    8 May 2024
    The Mahindra XUV 3XO is a radically updated version of the XUV 300. It gets updates and new additions galore to help it potentially rival the champions in the sub-compact SUV space.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO SUV first drive review: Comprehensive challenge to champions
    8 May 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Mahindra XUV700 has already garnered more than one lakh bookings and at least 17,000 people have purchased it since its August 15 launch. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    Mahindra XUV700: Pros and cons explained
    31 Jan 2022
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    Mahindra and Mahindra will launch the XUV400 electric SUV in January next year. It will take on rivals like the Tata Nexon EV Max, MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona among others in the Indian markets.
    Mahindra XUV400: Key things you should know
    12 Sept 2022
    Global NCAP has released new safety ratings for the Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV, Honda Amaze sedan and Kia Carens MPV. While both Amaze and Carens were tested earlier, this was Bolero Neo's first crash test at the Global NCAP.
    Bolero Neo, Amaze disappoint, Carens improve safety ratings at Global NCAP
    23 Apr 2024
    View all
     