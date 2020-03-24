HT Auto
Bolero vs Scorpio

Mahindra Bolero vs Mahindra Scorpio

Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
B4
₹8.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
S3 Plus
₹11.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
mHawk752.2 L mHawk
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
1002900
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
210 Nm @ 1600 rpm280 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.715
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
75 bhp @ 3600 rpm119 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
DieselDiesel
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
No1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,06,42515,22,048
Ex-Showroom Price
8,71,56412,77,169
RTO
88,2621,64,476
Insurance
46,09963,033
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,63132,354
