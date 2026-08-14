In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo Plus vs Polo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo plus
|Polo
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 11.41 Lakhs
|₹ 5.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2184 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3