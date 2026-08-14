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Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus vs Volkswagen Polo

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo Plus vs Polo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bolero neo plus Polo
BrandMahindraVolkswagen
Price₹ 11.41 Lakhs₹ 5.83 Lakhs
Mileage14 kmpl16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity2184 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Bolero Neo Plus
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
P4
₹11.41 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Polo
Volkswagen Polo
Trendline 1.0L MPI
₹5.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Visual Comparison

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Wheel
Grille
Dashboard
Door View Of Driver Seat
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
2.2 litre mHawk Diesel1.0L MPI
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1800 rpm95 Nm @ 2950 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
14 kmpl17.74
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 4000 rpm75 bhp @ 6200 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2184 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 70 R16175 / 70 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link with Coil Spring and Stabilizer BarSemi-independent Trailing Arm
Front Suspension
Double Wish-Bone with Coil Spring and Stabilizer BarMcPherson Strut with Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
215 / 70 R16175 / 70 R14
Length
4400 mm3971
Wheelbase
2680 mm2469
Height
1812 mm1469
Width
1795 mm1682
Bootspace
696 litres280
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2
Seating Capacity
9 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres45
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesNo
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
With KeyWith Key
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
34
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Fog Lights
NoHalogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested4 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black & BeigeBlack & Grey
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Head-rests
NoFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,71,5797,08,136
Ex-Showroom Price
11,41,0016,27,000
RTO
1,54,62550,190
Insurance
75,45330,446
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,48015,220
Expert Rating
-

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