In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4, Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 16.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.7 GX 7 STR. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo Plus vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo plus
|Innova crysta [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 11.41 Lakhs
|₹ 16.26 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2184 cc
|2694 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 Gears
|Cylinders
|3
|4