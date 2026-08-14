In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus and Toyota Innova Crysta, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4, Toyota Innova Crysta Price starts at Rs. 19.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX Diesel Manual 7 STR. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Innova Crysta: 2393 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo Plus vs Innova Crysta Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo plus
|Innova crysta
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 11.41 Lakhs
|₹ 19.72 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2184 cc
|2393 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|4