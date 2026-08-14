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HomeCompare CarsBolero Neo Plus vs Punch EV [2024-2026]

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus vs Tata Punch EV [2024-2026]

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4 and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Smart 3.3. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Punch EV [2024-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo Plus vs Punch EV [2024-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bolero neo plus Punch ev [2024-2026]
BrandMahindraTata
Price₹ 11.41 Lakhs₹ 9.99 Lakhs
Range-315-421 km/charge
Mileage14 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-25 kWh
Engine Capacity2184 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

Filters
Bolero Neo Plus
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
P4
₹11.41 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Punch EV [2024-2026]
Tata Punch EV [2024-2026]
Smart 3.3
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Visual Comparison

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Wheel
Dashboard
Right Side View
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
2.2 litre mHawk Diesel-
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Electric Motor
NoPermanent magnet synchronous
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1800 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
14 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 4000 rpm-
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
2184 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
DieselElectric
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 70 R16185 / 70 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link with Coil Spring and Stabilizer BarSemi-independent Twist Beam With Coil Spring And Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Double Wish-Bone with Coil Spring and Stabilizer BarIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 70 R16185 / 70 R15
Length
4400 mm3857 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm2445 mm
Height
1812 mm1633 mm
Width
1795 mm1742 mm
Bootspace
696 litres366 litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
9 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres37 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyWith Key
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Headlights
HalogenLED
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Interior Colours
Black & BeigeBlack / White
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Head-rests
NoFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,71,57910,49,577
Ex-Showroom Price
11,41,0019,99,000
RTO
1,54,62511,000
Insurance
75,45339,077
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,48022,559
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish front face designPlenty of features in the cabinDecent range

Cons

Space in the rear is still limitedShould have had more unique design highlight at the back

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