In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4 and Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo Plus vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo plus
|nexon ev prime
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 11.41 Lakhs
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|312 km/charge
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|30.2 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|2184 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|9 Hrs