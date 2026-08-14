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Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus vs Tata Nexon EV Prime

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4 and Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo Plus vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bolero neo plus nexon ev prime
BrandMahindraTata
Price₹ 11.41 Lakhs₹ 14.99 Lakhs
Range- 312 km/charge
Mileage14 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-30.2 kwh
Engine Capacity2184 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-9 Hrs

Filters
Bolero Neo Plus
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
P4
₹11.41 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nexon EV Prime
Tata Nexon EV Prime
XM
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Grille
Front Left Side
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
2.2 litre mHawk DieselPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Electric Motor
No1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1800 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 4000 rpm-
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNot Applicable
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2184 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
DieselElectric
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 70 R16215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link with Coil Spring and Stabilizer BarTwist beam with dual path Strut
Front Suspension
Double Wish-Bone with Coil Spring and Stabilizer BarIndependent MacPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 70 R16215 / 60 R16
Length
4400 mm3993 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm2498 mm
Height
1812 mm1606 mm
Width
1795 mm1811 mm
Bootspace
696 litres350 litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
9 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyRemote
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000125000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable8
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Display
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black & BeigeBlack and Grey
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Head-rests
NoFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,71,57915,83,003
Ex-Showroom Price
11,41,00114,99,000
RTO
1,54,62516,000
Insurance
75,45367,503
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,48034,024

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