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Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus vs Tata Nexon EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus and Tata Nexon EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4 and Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo Plus vs Nexon EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bolero neo plus Nexon ev
BrandMahindraTata
Price₹ 11.41 Lakhs₹ 12.49 Lakhs
Range-325-465 km/charge
Mileage14 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-30 kWh
Engine Capacity2184 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger)

Filters
Bolero Neo Plus
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
P4
₹11.41 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
Creative Plus Medium Range
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
2.2 litre mHawk Diesel-
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Electric Motor
No2 Permanent magnet synchronous
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1800 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic, Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
14 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 4000 rpm-
Drivetrain
RWD-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
2184 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
DieselElectric
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 70 R16215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link with Coil Spring and Stabilizer BarTwist beam with dual path Strut
Front Suspension
Double Wish-Bone with Coil Spring and Stabilizer BarIndependent MacPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 70 R16215 / 60 R16
Length
4400 mm3994 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm2498 mm
Height
1812 mm1616 mm
Width
1795 mm1811 mm
Bootspace
696 litres350 litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
9 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Heater
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalTFT
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
With KeyKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Black-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000125000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable8
Headlights
HalogenLED
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Speakers
No4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
Display
NoTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black & Beige-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Head-rests
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,71,57913,13,357
Ex-Showroom Price
11,41,00112,49,000
RTO
1,54,62512,000
Insurance
75,45351,857
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,48028,229
Expert Rating
-

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