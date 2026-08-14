In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus and Tata Nexon EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4 and Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo Plus vs Nexon EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo plus
|Nexon ev
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 11.41 Lakhs
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|325-465 km/charge
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|30 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|2184 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger)