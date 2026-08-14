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HomeCompare CarsBolero Neo Plus vs Nexon

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus vs Tata Nexon

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus and Tata Nexon, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4, Tata Nexon Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Nexon: 1199 cc engine, 17.01 to 24.08 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo Plus vs Nexon Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bolero neo plus Nexon
BrandMahindraTata
Price₹ 11.41 Lakhs₹ 7.4 Lakhs
Mileage14 kmpl17.01 to 24.08 kmpl
Engine Capacity2184 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Bolero Neo Plus
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
P4
₹11.41 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nexon
Tata Nexon
Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT
₹7.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Visual Comparison

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Airbags
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
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Specification
Engine Type
2.2 litre mHawk Diesel1.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
NoNo
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1800 rpm170 Nm @ 1750-4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14 kmpl17.44 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 4000 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2184 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 70 R16195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link with Coil Spring and Stabilizer BarSemi-independent, Open Profile Twist Beam with Stabiliser Bar, Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Double Wish-Bone with Coil Spring and Stabilizer BarIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 70 R16195 / 60 R16
Length
4400 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm2498 mm
Height
1812 mm1620 mm
Width
1795 mm1804 mm
Bootspace
696 litres382 litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
9 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres44 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
BlackPainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Headlights
HalogenLED
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Bharat NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black & Beige-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Head-rests
NoFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,71,5798,37,886
Ex-Showroom Price
11,41,0017,39,990
RTO
1,54,62563,019
Insurance
75,45334,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,48018,009
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish new design Updated infotainment system is feature richTurbo petrol-automatic offers a good performance with convenience

Cons

Infotainment screen has glitchesBuild quality could be better New HVAC controls lack haptic feedback

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