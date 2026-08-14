In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus and Tata Nexon, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4, Tata Nexon Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Nexon: 1199 cc engine, 17.01 to 24.08 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo Plus vs Nexon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo plus
|Nexon
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 11.41 Lakhs
|₹ 7.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|17.01 to 24.08 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2184 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3