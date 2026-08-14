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Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus vs Renault Triber

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4, Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo Plus vs Triber Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bolero neo plus Triber
BrandMahindraRenault
Price₹ 11.41 Lakhs₹ 5.81 Lakhs
Mileage14 kmpl18 kmpl
Engine Capacity2184 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Bolero Neo Plus
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
P4
₹11.41 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Triber
Renault Triber
Authentic
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Front Left Side
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
2.2 litre mHawk Diesel1.0 Litre Energy Engine
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1800 rpm96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
14 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 4000 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2184 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Multi-Point fuel distribution
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 70 R16165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link with Coil Spring and Stabilizer BarTorison Beam Axle
Front Suspension
Double Wish-Bone with Coil Spring and Stabilizer BarMcPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 70 R16165 / 80 R14
Length
4400 mm3985 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm2636 mm
Height
1812 mm1643 mm
Width
1795 mm1734 mm
Bootspace
696 litres447 L
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows3
Seating Capacity
9 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres40 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraParking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital-
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesAverage fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning
Clock
DigitalYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Black-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
3-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Headlights
HalogenLED
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearButton Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Fog Lights
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
No-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Speakers
No6 Speakers
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
No-
Display
NoHD Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphOverspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Rear Armrest
No-
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Interior Colours
Black & Beige-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Head-rests
NoFront & Rear Headrests
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,71,5796,32,866
Ex-Showroom Price
11,41,0015,80,875
RTO
1,54,62523,235
Insurance
75,45328,256
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,48013,602
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