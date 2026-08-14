In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4 and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo Plus vs Comet EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo plus
|Comet ev
|Brand
|Mahindra
|MG
|Price
|₹ 11.41 Lakhs
|₹ 7.5 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|230 km/charge
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|17.3 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|2184 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)