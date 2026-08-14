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Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus vs MG Comet EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4 and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo Plus vs Comet EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bolero neo plus Comet ev
BrandMahindraMG
Price₹ 11.41 Lakhs₹ 7.5 Lakhs
Range-230 km/charge
Mileage14 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-17.3 kWh
Engine Capacity2184 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)

Filters
Bolero Neo Plus
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
P4
₹11.41 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Comet EV
MG Comet EV
Executive
₹7.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Grille
Dashboard
Door View Of Driver Seat
Right Side View
Seats Aerial View
Front Left Side
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
2.2 litre mHawk Diesel-
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking
Electric Motor
No1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1800 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 4000 rpm-
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
2184 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
DieselElectric
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
215 / 70 R16145 / 70 R12
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link with Coil Spring and Stabilizer BarMulti-Link Coil Suspension
Front Suspension
Double Wish-Bone with Coil Spring and Stabilizer BarMcPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
215 / 70 R16145 / 70 R12
Length
4400 mm2974 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm2010 mm
Height
1812 mm1640 mm
Width
1795 mm1505 mm
Bootspace
696 litres-
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
9 Person4 Person
Doors
5 Doors3 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesNo
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Exterior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Interior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
3No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000Not Applicable
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable8
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Fog Lights
NoLED
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No2
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Display
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Rear Armrest
No-
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black & BeigeStarlight Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Head-rests
NoFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,71,5797,93,658
Ex-Showroom Price
11,41,0017,49,800
RTO
1,54,6259,000
Insurance
75,45334,358
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,48017,058
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Compact dimensionsUpmarket cabinOver 200 kms of claimed range

Cons

Quirky stylingNegligible cargo spaceHigh-speed drive traits

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