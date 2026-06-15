In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI 1.0. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Wagon R: 998 cc engine, 23.56 to 34.05 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo Plus vs Wagon R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo plus
|Wagon r
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 11.41 Lakhs
|₹ 4.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|23.56 to 34.05 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2184 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3