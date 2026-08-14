In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus and Mahindra XUV 400 EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4 and Mahindra XUV 400 EV Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EC Pro 34.5 kWh. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. XUV 400 EV gets a battery pack of up to 34.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo Plus vs XUV 400 EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo plus
|Xuv 400 ev
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 11.41 Lakhs
|₹ 15.49 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|375-456 km/charge
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|34.5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|2184 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6 Hours 30 Minutes(7.2 kW Ac Charger)