In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus and Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4, Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo Plus vs XUV300 Turbo Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo plus
|Xuv300 turbo sport
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 11.41 Lakhs
|₹ 9.31 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2184 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|3