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HomeCompare CarsBolero Neo Plus vs XUV300 Turbo Sport

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus vs Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus and Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4, Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo Plus vs XUV300 Turbo Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bolero neo plus Xuv300 turbo sport
BrandMahindraMahindra
Price₹ 11.41 Lakhs₹ 9.31 Lakhs
Mileage14 kmpl18.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity2184 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual Manual
Cylinders33

Filters
Bolero Neo Plus
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
P4
₹11.41 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XUV300 Turbo Sport
Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport
W4
₹9.31 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Engine Type
2.2 litre mHawk Diesel1.2 Turbo
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1800 rpm230 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
14 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 4000 rpm129 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2184 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 70 R16205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link with Coil Spring and Stabilizer BarTwist beam suspension with coil spring
Front Suspension
Double Wish-Bone with Coil Spring and Stabilizer BarMacPherson Strut with anti-roll bar
Rear Tyres
215 / 70 R16205 / 65 R16
Length
4400 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm2600 mm
Height
1812 mm1627 mm
Width
1795 mm1821 mm
Bootspace
696 litres257 litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
9 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres42 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyRemote
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Display
NoTFT Display
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black & BeigePiano Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Head-rests
NoFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,71,57910,56,404
Ex-Showroom Price
11,41,0019,30,501
RTO
1,54,62577,135
Insurance
75,45348,268
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,48022,706

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