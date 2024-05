In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus and Mahindra KUV100 NXT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4, Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Bolero Neo Plus vs KUV100 NXT Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bolero neo plus Kuv100 nxt Brand Mahindra Mahindra Price ₹ 11.39 Lakhs ₹ 5.66 Lakhs Mileage 14 kmpl 18.15 kmpl Engine Capacity 2184 cc 1198 cc Transmission Manual Manual Cylinders 3 3