In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus and Mahindra e2o-plus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4 and Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo Plus vs e2o-plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo plus
|E2o-plus
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 11.41 Lakhs
|₹ 7.34 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|110 km/charge
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|10.08 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|2184 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6hrs @ 220V Hrs