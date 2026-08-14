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Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus vs Mahindra e2o-plus

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus and Mahindra e2o-plus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4 and Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo Plus vs e2o-plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bolero neo plus E2o-plus
BrandMahindraMahindra
Price₹ 11.41 Lakhs₹ 7.34 Lakhs
Range-110 km/charge
Mileage14 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-10.08 kwh
Engine Capacity2184 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-6hrs @ 220V Hrs

Filters
Bolero Neo Plus
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
P4
₹11.41 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
e2o-plus
Mahindra e2o-plus
e2o PLUS P4
₹7.34 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
2.2 litre mHawk DieselElectric Motor
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Electric Motor
No3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At Rear Axle
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1800 rpm70 Nm @ 1000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
14 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 4000 rpm25 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
2184 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
DieselElectric
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 70 R16165 / 60 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link with Coil Spring and Stabilizer BarTwin Pivot Trailing Arm with Coaxial spring Damper
Front Suspension
Double Wish-Bone with Coil Spring and Stabilizer BarMacPheerson Strut Type Independent Suspension With Coaxial Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 70 R16165 / 60 R14
Length
4400 mm3590 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm2258 mm
Height
1812 mm1585 mm
Width
1795 mm1575 mm
Bootspace
696 litres135 litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
9 Person4 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesNo
12V Power Outlets
YesNo
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 1 Trip
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
With KeyYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
BlackUnpainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Rear Wiper
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
10000060000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
No-
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Display
No-
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black & BeigeBlack
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Head-rests
NoFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,71,5799,93,155
Ex-Showroom Price
11,41,0018,81,425
RTO
1,54,62561,700
Insurance
75,45350,030
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,48021,346

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