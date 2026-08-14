Alturas G4 vs T-Roc Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alturas g4 T-roc Brand Mahindra Volkswagen Price ₹ 28.77 Lakhs ₹ 21.35 Lakhs Mileage 12.0 kmpl 17.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 2157 cc 1498 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Alturas G4 and Volkswagen T-Roc, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Alturas G4 Price starts at Rs. 28.77 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2WD AT, Volkswagen T-Roc Price starts at Rs. 21.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 1.5 TSI. Alturas G4: 2157 cc engine, 12.0 kmpl mileage. T-Roc: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.