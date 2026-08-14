In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Alturas G4 and Toyota Hilux, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Alturas G4 Price starts at Rs. 28.77 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2WD AT, Toyota Hilux Price starts at Rs. 31.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 2WD Diesel Automatic. Alturas G4: 2157 cc engine, 12.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alturas G4 vs Hilux Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Alturas g4
|Hilux
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 28.77 Lakhs
|₹ 31.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.0 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2157 cc
|2755 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4