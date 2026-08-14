Alturas G4 vs Superb [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alturas g4 Superb [2020-2023] Brand Mahindra Skoda Price ₹ 28.77 Lakhs ₹ 31.99 Lakhs Mileage 12.0 kmpl 15.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 2157 cc 1984 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Alturas G4 and Skoda Superb [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Alturas G4 Price starts at Rs. 28.77 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2WD AT, Skoda Superb [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 31.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportline AT. Alturas G4: 2157 cc engine, 12.0 kmpl mileage. Superb [2020-2023]: 1984 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.