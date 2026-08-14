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Mahindra Alturas G4 vs Skoda Kodiaq

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Alturas G4 and Skoda Kodiaq, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Alturas G4 Price starts at Rs. 28.77 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2WD AT, Skoda Kodiaq Price starts at Rs. 36.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lounge. Alturas G4: 2157 cc engine, 12.0 kmpl mileage. Kodiaq: 1984 cc engine, 14.86 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alturas G4 vs Kodiaq Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alturas g4 Kodiaq
BrandMahindraSkoda
Price₹ 28.77 Lakhs₹ 36.99 Lakhs
Mileage12.0 kmpl14.86 kmpl
Engine Capacity2157 cc1984 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
2WD AT
₹28.77 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq
Lounge
₹36.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Mahindra Alturas G4 Visual Comparison

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Rear Left View
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Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
2.2 Litre-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
842921 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
420 Nm @ 1600 rpm320 Nm @ 1500-4400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 7 Gears, Manual OverrideAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.03-
Drivetrain
RWD4WD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
178 bhp @ 3800 rpm200 bhp @ 4500-6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2157 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Liquid Cooled, Single-point fuel distribution
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Spare Wheel
AlloySteel (145/85R18), Located in Boot
Front Tyres
255 / 60 R18235 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Rear Suspension
5-Link Suspension with Coil SpringMulti-element axle, with longitudinal and transverse links, with torsion stabiliser
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Coil SpringMcPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Rear Tyres
255 / 60 R18235 / 55 R18
Ground Clearance
244155 mm
Length
48504758 mm
Wheelbase
28652791 mm
Height
18451679 mm
Width
19601864 mm
Bootspace
234447 L
No of Seating Rows
32
Seating Capacity
75 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
7062 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Vents on Side Panels, Common Fan Speed Controls-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceParking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone; Two Zones Front-row AC zone; Individual Fan Speed Controls Front AC fan speed control; Single Zone Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents; Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC fan speed control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
3-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsYes
Shift Indicator
NoGear
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital-
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
4 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
One Touch -Down
FrontYes
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear (with Pinch Guard) Power Windows; Driver One-touch up/down
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseNo
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
FrontYes
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
35 Years / 125000 Kms
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
120000-
Cornering Headlights
NoYes
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearButton Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Speakers
66 Speakers
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayHD Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Differential Lock
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoFull-time
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphOverspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
Quilted NappaFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
Yes-
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Extended Thigh Support: Forward / Back (Electric)
Interior Colours
Black & Grey-
Ventilated Seats
Front only-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear Headrests
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Extended Thigh Support: Forward / Back (Manual)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
33,77,90142,72,495
Ex-Showroom Price
28,77,26036,99,000
RTO
3,64,4883,98,900
Insurance
1,02,8531,74,095
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
71,90191,832
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Polished driveUpdated feature list

Cons

Is still not the sportiest SUVs around
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On Skoda Kodiaq :- Get Exchange Benefits Up to Rs...
Applicable on Kodiaqsportline & 2 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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