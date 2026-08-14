Alturas G4 vs karoq Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alturas g4 Karoq Brand Mahindra Skoda Price ₹ 28.77 Lakhs ₹ 24.99 Lakhs Mileage 12.0 kmpl 14.49 kmpl Engine Capacity 2157 cc 1498 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Alturas G4 and Skoda karoq, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Alturas G4 Price starts at Rs. 28.77 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2WD AT, Skoda karoq Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Karoq 1.5 TSI. Alturas G4: 2157 cc engine, 12.0 kmpl mileage. karoq: 1498 cc engine, 14.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.