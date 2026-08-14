In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Alturas G4 and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Alturas G4 Price starts at Rs. 28.77 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2WD AT, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Price starts at Rs. 27.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pajero Sport 2.5 AT. Alturas G4: 2157 cc engine, 12.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alturas G4 vs Pajero Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Alturas g4
|Pajero sport
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Mitsubishi
|Price
|₹ 28.77 Lakhs
|₹ 27.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.0 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2157 cc
|2477 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4