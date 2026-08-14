Alturas G4 vs Pajero Sport Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alturas g4 Pajero sport Brand Mahindra Mitsubishi Price ₹ 28.77 Lakhs ₹ 27.45 Lakhs Mileage 12.0 kmpl - Engine Capacity 2157 cc 2477 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Alturas G4 and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Alturas G4 Price starts at Rs. 28.77 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2WD AT, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Price starts at Rs. 27.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pajero Sport 2.5 AT. Alturas G4: 2157 cc engine, 12.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.