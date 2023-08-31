Saved Articles

Mahindra Alturas G4 vs MINI Countryman

In 2023 when choosing between the Mahindra Alturas G4 and MINI Countryman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
2WD AT
₹28.77 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Countryman
MINI Countryman
Cooper S
₹40.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.2 Litre2.0 Petrol
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
842677
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
420 Nm @ 1600 rpm280 Nm @ 1350 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 7 Gears, Manual OverrideAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
12.0314.34
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
178 bhp @ 3800 rpm189 bhp @
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2157 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Vents on Side Panels, Common Fan Speed Controls-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
31
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
33,77,90146,72,131
Ex-Showroom Price
28,77,26040,50,000
RTO
3,64,4884,34,000
Insurance
1,02,8531,87,631
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
71,9011,00,422

