Alturas G4 vs clubman Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alturas g4 Clubman Brand Mahindra Mini Price ₹ 28.77 Lakhs ₹ 41.9 Lakhs Mileage 12.0 kmpl 14 kmpl Engine Capacity 2157 cc 1998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Alturas G4 and Mini clubman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Alturas G4 Price starts at Rs. 28.77 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2WD AT, Mini clubman Price starts at Rs. 41.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Clubman Cooper S. Alturas G4: 2157 cc engine, 12.0 kmpl mileage. clubman: 1998 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.