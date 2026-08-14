In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Alturas G4 and Mini clubman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Alturas G4 Price starts at Rs. 28.77 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2WD AT, Mini clubman Price starts at Rs. 41.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Clubman Cooper S. Alturas G4: 2157 cc engine, 12.0 kmpl mileage. clubman: 1998 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alturas G4 vs clubman Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Alturas g4
|Clubman
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Mini
|Price
|₹ 28.77 Lakhs
|₹ 41.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.0 kmpl
|14 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2157 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
|Cylinders
|4
|4