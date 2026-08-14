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Mahindra Alturas G4 vs Mini clubman

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Alturas G4 and Mini clubman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Alturas G4 Price starts at Rs. 28.77 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2WD AT, Mini clubman Price starts at Rs. 41.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Clubman Cooper S. Alturas G4: 2157 cc engine, 12.0 kmpl mileage. clubman: 1998 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alturas G4 vs clubman Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alturas g4 Clubman
BrandMahindraMini
Price₹ 28.77 Lakhs₹ 41.9 Lakhs
Mileage12.0 kmpl14 kmpl
Engine Capacity2157 cc1998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
Cylinders44

Filters
Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
2WD AT
₹28.77 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
clubman
Mini clubman
Clubman Cooper S
₹41.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Engine Type
2.2 Litre2.0 Petrol engine
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
842616 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
420 Nm @ 1600 rpm280 Nm @ 1250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 7 Gears, Manual OverrideAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
12.0314 kmpl
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
178 bhp @ 3800 rpm189 bhp
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2157 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Front Tyres
255 / 60 R18195 / 55 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
5-Link Suspension with Coil SpringMultiple control-arm rear axle
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Coil SpringSingle joint spring-strut front axle
Rear Tyres
255 / 60 R18195 / 55 R16
Ground Clearance
244-
Length
48503850 mm
Wheelbase
28652495 mm
Height
18451414 mm
Width
19601727 mm
Bootspace
234211 litres
No of Seating Rows
32 Rows
Seating Capacity
74 Person
Doors
54 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
7044 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Vents on Side Panels, Common Fan Speed Controls-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
32
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
4 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
FrontAll
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
FrontAll
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
120000Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearCentre
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
CD Player
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone
Speakers
66
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
Quilted NappaLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesYes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black & GreyCustomisable
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
33,77,90148,31,029
Ex-Showroom Price
28,77,26041,90,000
RTO
3,64,4884,48,000
Insurance
1,02,8531,93,029
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
6000
Other Charges
00
EMI
71,9011,03,837

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