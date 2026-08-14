In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra Alturas G4 and MG ZS EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Alturas G4 Price starts at Rs. 28.77 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2WD AT and MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Alturas G4: 2157 cc engine, 12.0 kmpl mileage. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alturas G4 vs ZS EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Alturas g4
|Zs ev
|Brand
|Mahindra
|MG
|Price
|₹ 28.77 Lakhs
|₹ 17.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|461 km/charge
|Mileage
|12.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|50.3 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|2157 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)