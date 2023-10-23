Saved Articles

Mahindra Alturas G4 vs Maruti Suzuki Invicto

In 2024 when choosing among the Mahindra Alturas G4 and Maruti Suzuki Invicto, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and

Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
2WD AT
₹28.77 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Invicto
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Zeta Plus 7 STR
₹24.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.2 Litre-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
8421208 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
420 Nm @ 1600 rpm188 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 7 Gears, Manual OverrideAutomatic (EV/Hybrid), Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
12.0323.24 kmpl
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
178 bhp @ 3800 rpm150 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2157 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1987 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Vents on Side Panels, Common Fan Speed Controls-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
3-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
33,77,90128,70,449
Ex-Showroom Price
28,77,26024,79,000
RTO
3,64,4882,63,900
Insurance
1,02,8531,27,049
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
71,90161,697

