In 2024 when choosing among the Mahindra Alturas G4 and Maruti Suzuki Invicto, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2024 when choosing among the Mahindra Alturas G4 and Maruti Suzuki Invicto, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Alturas G4 Price starts at Rs 28.77 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2WD AT and Maruti Suzuki Invicto Price starts at Rs 24.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta Plus 7 STR. Alturas G4: 2157 cc engine, 12.03 kmpl mileage. Invicto gets a battery pack of up to Nickel Metal Hydride. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less