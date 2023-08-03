In 2026, when choosing between the Lexus RX and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Lexus RX Price starts at Rs. 99.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Luxury, Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. RX gets a battery pack of up to 259.2 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RX vs Vellfire [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rx
|Vellfire [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Lexus
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 99.99 Lakhs
|₹ 87 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|948
|Battery Capacity
|259.2 Volt
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|-