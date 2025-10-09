In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus RX and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus RX Price starts at Rs. 99.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Luxury and Porsche Cayenne Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. RX gets a battery pack of up to 259.2 Volt. Cayenne Coupe: 2995 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RX vs Cayenne Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rx
|Cayenne coupe
|Brand
|Lexus
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 99.99 Lakhs
|₹ 1.49 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|18.8 kmpl
|8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|259.2 Volt
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2995 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-