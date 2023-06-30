Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsRX vs Cayenne

Lexus RX vs Porsche Cayenne

In 2023, when choosing between the Lexus RX and Porsche Cayenne, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
RX
Lexus RX
350h Panasonic
₹95.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Cayenne
Porsche Cayenne
Base
₹1.27 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
242 Nm @ 4300 rpm700 Nm @
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
190 bhp @ 6000 rpm456 bhp @ 5250 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Engine Type
2.5L A25A-FXSV8 Petrol engine
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Battery
Nickel Metal Hydride, 259.2 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Motor Performance
179 bhp 270 Nm-
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
200 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
3Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,93,3811,45,27,478
Ex-Showroom Price
95,80,0001,26,84,000
RTO
10,12,00013,22,400
Insurance
4,00,8815,20,578
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,36,2903,12,252

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    The latest Lexus RX model comes in two variants and carries a price tag of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95.80 lakh before taxes.
    Deliveries of Lexus RX 350H SUV start across India. Here are the main highlights
    30 Jun 2023
    Porche has taken the covers off the new Cayenne Turbo e-hybrid SUV. The carmaker says it is the most powerful Cayenne it has manufactured ever.
    Porsche debuts Cayenne Turbo e-hybrid SUV, the most powerful version ever
    30 Aug 2023
    The 2023 Porsche Cayenne facelift and Cayenne Coupe facelift are now on sale in India with deliveries set to commence soon
    2023 Porsche Cayenne & Cayenne Coupe arrive in India, priced from 1.36 crore
    18 Jul 2023
    The 2023 Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe facelifts will soon be available in India
    2023 Porsche Cayenne facelift to launch in India tomorrow. What to expect?
    13 Jul 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Lexus India plans to step up its game in the luxury vehicle segment to take on German rivals in coming days.
    Lexus plans to step up luxury game in India: Naveen Soni, President
    23 Mar 2022
    Lexus NX 350h with hybrid powertrain was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2022 Lexus NX 350h: First drive review
    21 Mar 2022
    First Look: Porsche Cayenne Coupe
    First Look: Porsche Cayenne Coupe
    13 Dec 2019
    Lexus UX 300e electric SUV, which offers a range of up to 315 kms on a single charge, is being tested by the luxury carmaker ahead of possible launch in India.
    Lexus UX 300e electric SUV: First impressions
    31 May 2022
    Lexus has unveiled its first vehicle built specifically on an electric vehicle platform - the RZ 450e,
    Lexus RZ 450e electric SUV: First Look
    20 Apr 2022
    View all
     