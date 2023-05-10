hamburger icon

Lexus RX vs Porsche 718

In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus RX and Porsche 718, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus RX Price starts at Rs. 99.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Luxury and Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. RX gets a battery pack of up to 259.2 Volt. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RX vs 718 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rx 718
BrandLexusPorsche
Price₹ 99.99 Lakhs₹ 85.46 Lakhs
Range--
Mileage18.8 kmpl9.1 to 13.5 kmpl
Battery Capacity259.2 Volt-
Engine Capacity-1988 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
RX
Lexus RX
350h Luxury
₹99.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
718
Porsche 718
Cayman
₹85.46 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

Lexus RX Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Rear Right Side
Dashboard
Rear Left View
Top View
Gear Shifter
Front Right Side
Left Side View
Door View Of Driver Seat
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
242 Nm @ 4300-4500 rpm380 Nm @ 1950 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (e-CVT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
190 bhp @ 6000 rpm295 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Engine Type
2.5L A25A-FXSMA2.20 Turbocharged Flat-4
Battery Capacity
Nickel Metal Hydride, 259.2 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Max Motor Performance
179 bhp, 270 Nm-
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1988 cc, 4 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
200 Kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres5.5
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
AlloyNo
Front Tyres
235 / 50 R21235 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Coil Springs, Gas-filled shock absorbers, Stabilizer barMcPherson Spring-Strut
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut / Multi-link TypeMcPherson Spring-Strut
Rear Tyres
235 / 50 R21265 / 458 R18
Length
4890 mm4379
Wheelbase
2850 mm2475
Kerb Weight
1965 kg1365
Height
1695 mm1295
Width
1920 mm1801
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows1
Seating Capacity
5 Person2
Doors
5 Doors2
Fuel Tank Capacity
65 litres54
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesOptional
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearOptional
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceOptional
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver DoorManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
3Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesNo
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesOptional
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Scuff Plates
Illuminated-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingRemote Operated
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentOptional
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearOptional
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesOptional
Headlights
LEDBi-Xenon Projector
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000No
Warranty (Kilometres)
10000060000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Steering mounted controls
YesOptional
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes-
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
216+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesOptional
Touch Screen Size
14 inch-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesOptional
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoOptional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoOptional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoOptional
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoOptional
Geo-Fence
NoOptional
Find My Car
NoOptional
Emergency Call
NoOptional
Airbags
10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoOptional
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather + Alcantara
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Interior Colours
Solis White, Dark Sepia, BlackBlack, Agate Grey
Ventilated Seats
AllOptional
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, seat height up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,14,70,4381,43,89,712
Ex-Showroom Price
99,99,0001,25,63,000
RTO
10,53,90013,10,300
Insurance
4,17,0385,15,912
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,46,5443,09,291
Expert Rating
-

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Porsche 718 Spyder RS is capable of running at a top speed of 308 kmph.
Porsche 718 Spyder RS debuts as final 718 model with internal combustion engine
10 May 2023
While the 718 platform was expected to go all-electric, Porsche will offer ICE-powered halo variants
Porsche 718 Boxster, Cayman to return as hybrid and electric sports cars: Report
6 Oct 2025
Lexus India's most sales YTD have come from its SUV lineup, mainly the RX.
Lexus SUVs drive over 50% of its growth, RX sales up 18% in 2025 YTD
9 Oct 2025
The Chronograph 718 Spyder RS is exclusively for 718 Spyder RS owners.
Porsche launches 7-lakh-worth watch exclusively for 718 Spyder RS buyers
11 May 2023
The recall involves the Lexus RX, NX and LS models, all manufactured in 2023
Lexus NX, RX and LS recalled in India over faulty cameras
26 Jun 2024
The Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance packs a 2.4-litre hybrid motor with 247 bhp on offer
Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance hybrid SUV deliveries commence in India
8 Mar 2024
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Lexus India plans to step up its game in the luxury vehicle segment to take on German rivals in coming days.
Lexus plans to step up luxury game in India: Naveen Soni, President
23 Mar 2022
Porsche Taycan EV promises to be not just lightning quick but sparkling clean as well. The first every electric vehicle from Porsche, Taycan EV has been officially launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.50 crore.
Porsche Taycan EV: First Look
12 Nov 2021
Lexus UX 300e electric SUV, which offers a range of up to 315 kms on a single charge, is being tested by the luxury carmaker ahead of possible launch in India.
Lexus UX 300e electric SUV: First impressions
31 May 2022
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First look video
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First Look
18 Sept 2021
Lexus has unveiled its first vehicle built specifically on an electric vehicle platform - the RZ 450e,
Lexus RZ 450e electric SUV: First Look
20 Apr 2022
<p>With mixed sportscar and SUV DNA, this new Porsche is a unique package. Here's our video review.</p>
Porsche Macan S Diesel Review
21 Aug 2014
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers