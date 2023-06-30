Saved Articles

Lexus RX vs Porsche 718

In 2023 when choosing among the Lexus RX and Porsche 718, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

RX
Lexus RX
350h Panasonic
₹95.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
718
Porsche 718
Cayman
₹85.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
242 Nm @ 4300 rpm380 Nm @ 1950 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
190 bhp @ 6000 rpm295 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Engine Type
2.5L A25A-FXSMA2.20 Turbocharged Flat-4
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Battery
Nickel Metal Hydride, 259.2 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Max Motor Performance
179 bhp 270 Nm-
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1988 cc, 4 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
200 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesOptional
Parking Sensors
Front & RearOptional
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceOptional
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
3Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,93,3811,43,89,712
Ex-Showroom Price
95,80,0001,25,63,000
RTO
10,12,00013,10,300
Insurance
4,00,8815,15,912
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,36,2903,09,291

    Latest News

    The latest Lexus RX model comes in two variants and carries a price tag of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95.80 lakh before taxes.
    Deliveries of Lexus RX 350H SUV start across India. Here are the main highlights
    30 Jun 2023
    The Porsche 911 stands out as the car in the US with the lowest value depreciation after five years of first-hand ownership.
    Porsche 911 to Toyota Corolla: These are the top 10 cars in US with best resale value
    14 Dec 2023
    The Chronograph 718 Spyder RS is exclusively for 718 Spyder RS owners.
    Porsche launches 7-lakh-worth watch exclusively for 718 Spyder RS buyers
    11 May 2023
    Majority of the Porsche 718 got destroyed with only the rear portion of the car recognizable.
    Speeding Porsche burns to ashes after hitting divider, tree in Gurugram
    11 May 2023
    Latest Videos

    Lexus India plans to step up its game in the luxury vehicle segment to take on German rivals in coming days.
    Lexus plans to step up luxury game in India: Naveen Soni, President
    23 Mar 2022
    Lexus NX 350h with hybrid powertrain was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2022 Lexus NX 350h: First drive review
    21 Mar 2022
    Lexus UX 300e electric SUV, which offers a range of up to 315 kms on a single charge, is being tested by the luxury carmaker ahead of possible launch in India.
    Lexus UX 300e electric SUV: First impressions
    31 May 2022
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First look video
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First Look
    18 Sept 2021
    Lexus has unveiled its first vehicle built specifically on an electric vehicle platform - the RZ 450e,
    Lexus RZ 450e electric SUV: First Look
    20 Apr 2022
