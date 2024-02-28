In 2024 when choosing among the Lexus RX and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the Lexus RX and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus RX Price starts at Rs. 95.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Panasonic and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Cr (last recorded price) for 400d 4MATIC. RX gets a battery pack of up to 259.2 Volt. GLS [2020-2024]: 2925 cc engine, 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. RX vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rx Gls [2020-2024] Brand Lexus Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 95.8 Lakhs ₹ 1.05 Cr Range - - Mileage 18.8 kmpl 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl Battery Capacity 259.2 Volt - Engine Capacity - 2925 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -