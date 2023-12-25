In 2023 when choosing among the Lexus RX and Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Lexus RX Price starts at Rs 95.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Panasonic and Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs 77.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 450 4MATIC LWB.
RX gets a battery pack of up to Nickel Metal Hydride.
GLE [2020-2023]: 2999 cc engine, 11.11 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
