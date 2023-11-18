Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsRX vs GLC Coupe

Lexus RX vs Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe

In 2024 when choosing among the Lexus RX and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
RX
Lexus RX
350h Panasonic
₹95.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
GLC Coupe
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe
300 4MATIC
₹68.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
242 Nm @ 4300 rpm370 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
190 bhp @ 6000 rpm255 bhp @ 5800 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Engine Type
2.5L A25A-FXSM264 Turbocharged I4
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Battery
Nickel Metal Hydride, 259.2 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Motor Performance
179 bhp 270 Nm-
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
200 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
32
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,93,38178,03,177
Ex-Showroom Price
95,80,00068,00,000
RTO
10,12,0007,09,000
Insurance
4,00,8812,93,677
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,36,2901,67,720

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    The latest GLE comes in three broad variants - the GLE 300d, GLE 450d and this GLE 450 - with engines on all three paired with a nine-speed automatic gearbox.
    2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE drive review: Casual changes, significant statement
    18 Nov 2023
    The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe draws power from a new turbo petrol mild-hybrid motor, while the GLC 63 S E Performance gets a strong hybrid turbo engine
    New-gen Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E Performance, GLC 43 Coupe SUVs make global debut
    27 Sept 2023
    The updated BMW M4 Competition Coupe is expected to enter into production in March 2024. (Representational image)
    New BMW M4 Competition Coupe to get more power, a bigger grille. When will it come to India?
    15 Nov 2023
    From performance to electrics and everything in the middle, HT Auto test drove a bunch of luxury cars that made their way into the Indian automobile market in 2023.
    Year Ender 2023: From Audi, Mercedes to BMW, the 5 best luxury cars we drove this year. And why they stand out
    29 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Mercedes Benz is all set to launch the GLC 2023 in India next week. The best-selling SUV from the Germans comes with a plethora of changes in its new avatar,
    Mercedes GLC 2023 SUV: First Look
    5 Aug 2023
    Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
    Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
    8 Aug 2023
    Mercedes Benz had introduced the new GLC SUV for global markets earlier this year.
    Watch: India-bound Mercedes GLC SUV score five-star rating at Euro NCAP
    8 Dec 2022
    Under the hood, the new BMW M2 comes equipped with a 3-litre inline-six cylinder engine that churns out 453 hp of peak power and 550 Nm peak torque.
    BMW M2 Coupe: First Look
    12 Oct 2022
    View all
     