Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsRX vs AMG C 43

Lexus RX vs Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

In 2024 when choosing among the Lexus RX and Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and ...Read More

Filters
RX
Lexus RX
350h Panasonic
₹95.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
AMG C 43
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
4MATIC
₹98.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
242 Nm @ 4300 rpm500 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
190 bhp @ 6000 rpm402 bhp
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Petrol
Engine Type
2.5L A25A-FXS-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Battery
Nickel Metal Hydride, 259.2 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Motor Performance
179 bhp 270 Nm-
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
200 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
3-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,93,3811,12,43,864
Ex-Showroom Price
95,80,00098,00,000
RTO
10,12,00010,34,000
Insurance
4,00,8814,09,364
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,36,2902,41,674

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    BMW plans to launch 19 products, including cars and motorcycles in India in CY2024.
    BMW India races to another record year: Breaking down the key numbers
    11 Jan 2024
    TVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Raider track test review: Commuter for the young at heart
    11 Jan 2024
    A look at the front of the 2024 Hyundai Creta. (Photo courtesy: Youtube/ Deepak Binwal)
    2024 Hyundai Creta facelift spotted at dealership ahead of official launch
    11 Jan 2024
    The 2024 Hyundai Creta is all set to hit the Indian market on 16th January 2024, which will intensify the rivalry in the mid-size SUV segment, where other models like Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Mahindra Scorpio-N are among the strong players.
    2024 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Which South Korean SUV should you choose
    11 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Mercedes Benz has launched the AMG C43 in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>98 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the most powerful version of its C-Class sedan.
    Mercedes AMG C43 first drive review: Powerful still, even without V6
    20 Dec 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Mercedes EQE is the German auto giant's third electric vehicle in India. It offers a range of up to 550 kms in a single charge.
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV first drive review
    29 Sept 2023
    View all
     