RX
Lexus RX
350h Panasonic
₹95.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Ghibli
Maserati Ghibli
Hybrid
₹1.15 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
242 Nm @ 4300 rpm450 Nm @ 2250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
190 bhp @ 6000 rpm325 bhp @ 5750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Engine Type
2.5L A25A-FXSL4 Mild Hybrid with eBooster and 48V BSG
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Battery
Nickel Metal Hydride, 259.2 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear SeatsLithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Max Motor Performance
179 bhp 270 Nm-
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
200 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
31
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,93,3811,31,68,932
Ex-Showroom Price
95,80,0001,15,40,175
RTO
10,12,00011,54,017
Insurance
4,00,8814,74,240
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,36,2902,83,051
