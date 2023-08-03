RX [2017-2023] vs Vellfire [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rx [2017-2023] Vellfire [2020-2023] Brand Lexus Toyota Price ₹ 1.04 Cr ₹ 87 Lakhs Range 1076 948 Battery Capacity 1.9 kwh - Charging Time - -

In 2026, when choosing between the Lexus RX [2017-2023] and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Lexus RX [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Cr (last recorded price) for 450hL, Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. RX [2017-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 1.9 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.