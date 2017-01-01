Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Idle Start/Stop
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|335 Nm @ 4600 rpm
|198 Nm @ 2800 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|16.55
|16.35
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|259 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|115 bhp @ 4700 rpm
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine Type
|3.5L 2GR-FXS V6
|Petrol Hybrid
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Electric Motor
|2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
|2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
|Driving Range
|1076
|948
|Battery
|1.9 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 650 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
|Nickel Metal Hydride,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|4WD / AWD
|Max Engine Performance
|308 bhp
|-
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Engine
|3456 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|2494 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Third Row AC
|Separate Zone, Vents on Side Panels, Common Fan Speed Controls
|Vents on Roof
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|12V Power Outlets
|3
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Individual Fan Speed Controls
|On-Road Price
|₹1,19,21,309
|₹1,01,89,715
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,03,95,000
|₹89,90,000
|RTO
|₹10,93,500
|₹8,99,030
|Insurance
|₹4,32,309
|₹3,00,185
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,56,235
|₹2,19,016