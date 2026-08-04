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HomeCompare CarsRX [2017-2023] vs Taycan

Lexus RX [2017-2023] vs Porsche Taycan

In 2026, when choosing between the Lexus RX [2017-2023] and Porsche Taycan, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Lexus RX [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Cr (last recorded price) for 450hL, Porsche Taycan Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD. RX [2017-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 1.9 kwh. Taycan gets a battery pack of up to 89 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RX [2017-2023] vs Taycan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rx [2017-2023] Taycan
BrandLexusPorsche
Price₹ 1.04 Cr₹ 1.67 Cr
Range1076452-544 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.9 kwh89 kWh
Charging Time--

Filters
RX [2017-2023]
Lexus RX [2017-2023]
450hL
₹1.04 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Taycan
Porsche Taycan
RWD
₹1.67 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
335 Nm @ 4600 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
16.55-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
259 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine Type
3.5L 2GR-FXS V6-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One Motor Each on Front and Rear Axle
Driving Range
1076-
Battery
1.9 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 650 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Max Engine Performance
308 bhp-
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Engine
3456 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
235 / 65 R18-
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Double Wishbone with Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers and Stabilizer BarAdaptive Air Suspension
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers and Stabilizer BarAdaptive Air Suspension
Rear Tyres
235 / 65 R18-
Ground Clearance
200127 mm
Length
50004963 mm
Wheelbase
27902900 mm
Kerb Weight
2260-
Height
17001379 mm
Width
18952144 mm
Bootspace
211-
No of Seating Rows
32 Rows
Seating Capacity
75 Person
Doors
54 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
65-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
Yes-
Heater
Yes-
Third Row AC
Separate Zone, Vents on Side Panels, Common Fan Speed Controls-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
3-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
DynamicNot Applicable
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
6 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableOptional
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
All-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch - Up
All-
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
CD Player
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
6+-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
Yes-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
Leather-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderCup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Interior Colours
Ivory / Black, Ocher / Black, Noble Brown / Black, Rich Cream / Black, Black-
Ventilated Seats
All-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,19,21,3091,74,25,643
Ex-Showroom Price
1,03,95,0001,67,00,000
RTO
10,93,50054,000
Insurance
4,32,3096,71,143
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,56,2353,74,545

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