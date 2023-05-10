In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus RX [2017-2023] and Porsche 718, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus RX [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Cr (last recorded price) for 450hL and Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. RX [2017-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 1.9 kwh. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RX [2017-2023] vs 718 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rx [2017-2023]
|718
|Brand
|Lexus
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.04 Cr
|₹ 85.46 Lakhs
|Range
|1076
|-
|Mileage
|16.55 kmpl
|9.1 to 13.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.9 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1988 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-