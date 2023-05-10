RX [2017-2023] vs 718 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rx [2017-2023] 718 Brand Lexus Porsche Price ₹ 1.04 Cr ₹ 85.46 Lakhs Range 1076 - Mileage 16.55 kmpl 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl Battery Capacity 1.9 kwh - Engine Capacity - 1988 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus RX [2017-2023] and Porsche 718, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus RX [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Cr (last recorded price) for 450hL and Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. RX [2017-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 1.9 kwh. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.