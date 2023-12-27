Saved Articles

Lexus RX [2017-2023] vs Mercedes-Benz V-Class

In 2023 when choosing among the Lexus RX [2017-2023] and Mercedes-Benz V-Class, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

450hL
₹1.04 Crore*
Expression ELWB
₹71.10 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
335 Nm @ 4600 rpm380 Nm @ 1200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
16.5516.67
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
259 bhp @ 6000 rpm161 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine Type
3.5L 2GR-FXS V6OM651 Turbocharged I4
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Driving Range
1076950.19
Battery
1.9 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 650 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Max Engine Performance
308 bhp-
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Diesel
Engine
3456 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Separate Zone, Vents on Side Panels, Common Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents on Roof
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
32
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,19,21,30981,92,503
Ex-Showroom Price
1,03,95,00071,10,000
RTO
10,93,5008,95,080
Insurance
4,32,3091,86,923
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,56,2351,76,088

