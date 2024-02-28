In 2024 when choosing among the Lexus RX [2017-2023] and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2024 when choosing among the Lexus RX [2017-2023] and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus RX [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Cr (last recorded price) for 450hL and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Cr (last recorded price) for 400d 4MATIC. RX [2017-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 1.9 kwh. GLS [2020-2024]: 2925 cc engine, 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. RX [2017-2023] vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rx [2017-2023] Gls [2020-2024] Brand Lexus Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 1.04 Cr ₹ 1.05 Cr Range 1076 - Mileage 16.55 kmpl 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl Battery Capacity 1.9 kwh - Engine Capacity - 2925 cc Transmission Automatic (CVT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Automatic Charging Time - -