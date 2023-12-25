In 2023 when choosing among the Lexus RX [2017-2023] and Mercedes-Benz GLC, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing among the Lexus RX [2017-2023] and Mercedes-Benz GLC, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus RX [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs 1.04 Cr (last recorded price) for 450hL and Mercedes-Benz GLC Price starts at Rs 73.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 300 4MATIC. RX [2017-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 1.9 kWh. GLC: 1999 cc engine, 14.72 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less