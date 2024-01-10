Saved Articles

Lexus RX [2017-2023] vs Mercedes-Benz EQE

In 2024, when choosing between the Lexus RX [2017-2023] and Mercedes-Benz EQE, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. ...Read More

RX [2017-2023]
Lexus RX [2017-2023]
450hL
₹1.04 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE
500 4MATIC
₹1.39 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
335 Nm @ 4600 rpm858Nm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
16.55-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
259 bhp @ 6000 rpm402.3bhp
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine Type
3.5L 2GR-FXS V6-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Driving Range
1076550 Km
Battery
1.9 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 650 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear SeatsLithium ion
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Engine Performance
308 bhp-
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Engine
3456 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Heater
Yes-
Third Row AC
Separate Zone, Vents on Side Panels, Common Fan Speed Controls-
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver-
12V Power Outlets
3-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,19,21,3091,45,85,273
Ex-Showroom Price
1,03,95,0001,39,00,000
RTO
10,93,5005,45,773
Insurance
4,32,3091,39,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,56,2353,13,494

