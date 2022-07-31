RX [2017-2023] vs EQC Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rx [2017-2023] Eqc Brand Lexus Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 1.04 Cr ₹ 1.07 Cr Range 1076 471 km/charge Battery Capacity 1.9 kwh 80 kwh Charging Time - 41 Hrs

In 2026, when choosing between the Lexus RX [2017-2023] and Mercedes-Benz EQC, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Lexus RX [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Cr (last recorded price) for 450hL, Mercedes-Benz EQC Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 400 4MATIC. RX [2017-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 1.9 kwh. EQC gets a battery pack of up to 80 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.