In 2026, when choosing between the Lexus RX [2017-2023] and Mercedes-Benz EQC, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Lexus RX [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Cr (last recorded price) for 450hL, Mercedes-Benz EQC Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 400 4MATIC. RX [2017-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 1.9 kwh. EQC gets a battery pack of up to 80 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RX [2017-2023] vs EQC Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rx [2017-2023]
|Eqc
|Brand
|Lexus
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.04 Cr
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|Range
|1076
|471 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.9 kwh
|80 kwh
|Charging Time
|-
|41 Hrs