|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|335 Nm @ 4600 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|16.55
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|259 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine Type
|3.5L 2GR-FXS V6
|2 Electric Motors
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Electric Motor
|2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
|2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
|Driving Range
|1076
|450
|Battery
|1.9 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 650 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
|80 kWh, Lithium Ion, 405 Volt, 650 kg Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|AWD
|Max Engine Performance
|308 bhp
|-
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Electric
|Engine
|3456 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Third Row AC
|Separate Zone, Vents on Side Panels, Common Fan Speed Controls
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|360 Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|12V Power Outlets
|3
|2
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹1,19,21,309
|₹1,11,73,497
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,03,95,000
|₹1,06,80,000
|RTO
|₹10,93,500
|₹54,000
|Insurance
|₹4,32,309
|₹4,38,997
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,56,235
|₹2,40,162