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HomeCompare CarsRX [2017-2023] vs EQB

Lexus RX [2017-2023] vs Mercedes-Benz EQB

In 2026, when choosing between the Lexus RX [2017-2023] and Mercedes-Benz EQB, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Lexus RX [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Cr (last recorded price) for 450hL, Mercedes-Benz EQB Price starts at Rs. 72.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 250 Plus. RX [2017-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 1.9 kwh. EQB gets a battery pack of up to 70.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RX [2017-2023] vs EQB Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rx [2017-2023] Eqb
BrandLexusMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.04 Cr₹ 72.2 Lakhs
Range1076423 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.9 kwh70.5 kWh
Charging Time-7 Hours 15 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)

Filters
RX [2017-2023]
Lexus RX [2017-2023]
450hL
₹1.04 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
EQB
Mercedes-Benz EQB
250 Plus
₹72.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
335 Nm @ 4600 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
16.55-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
259 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine Type
3.5L 2GR-FXS V6-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Driving Range
1076423 km
Battery
1.9 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 650 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats-
Drivetrain
AWD-
Max Engine Performance
308 bhp-
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Engine
3456 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.95.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
235 / 65 R18-
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Rear Suspension
Double Wishbone with Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers and Stabilizer Bar-
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers and Stabilizer Bar-
Rear Tyres
235 / 65 R18-
Ground Clearance
200-
Length
50004684 mm
Wheelbase
27902829 mm
Kerb Weight
22602105 kg
Height
17001654 mm
Width
18951834 mm
Bootspace
211-
No of Seating Rows
33 Rows
Seating Capacity
77 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
65-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
Yes-
Heater
Yes-
Third Row AC
Separate Zone, Vents on Side Panels, Common Fan Speed Controls-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
3Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
6 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesNo
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustablePanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ManualNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront, Second & Third
Third Row Cup Holders
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
35
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
CD Player
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+8
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
YesNo
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
LeatherFabric + Leatherette
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
Ivory / Black, Ocher / Black, Noble Brown / Black, Rich Cream / Black, BlackRose Gold/Titanium Grey Pearl
Ventilated Seats
AllNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront, Second & Third
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,19,21,30975,55,071
Ex-Showroom Price
1,03,95,00072,20,000
RTO
10,93,50029,000
Insurance
4,32,3093,05,571
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,56,2351,62,387

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