In 2026, when choosing between the Lexus RX [2017-2023] and Mercedes-Benz EQB, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Lexus RX [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Cr (last recorded price) for 450hL, Mercedes-Benz EQB Price starts at Rs. 72.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 250 Plus. RX [2017-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 1.9 kwh. EQB gets a battery pack of up to 70.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RX [2017-2023] vs EQB Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rx [2017-2023]
|Eqb
|Brand
|Lexus
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.04 Cr
|₹ 72.2 Lakhs
|Range
|1076
|423 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.9 kwh
|70.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|7 Hours 15 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)