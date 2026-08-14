RX [2017-2023] vs C-Coupe Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rx [2017-2023] C-coupe Brand Lexus Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 1.04 Cr ₹ 80.17 Lakhs Range 1076 - Mileage 16.55 kmpl 9.2 to 10.8 kmpl Battery Capacity 1.9 kwh - Engine Capacity - 2996 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus RX [2017-2023] and Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus RX [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Cr (last recorded price) for 450hL and Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Price starts at Rs. 80.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 43 AMG 4MATIC. RX [2017-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 1.9 kwh. C-Coupe: 2996 cc engine, 9.2 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.