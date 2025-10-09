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HomeCompare CarsRX [2017-2023] vs AMG A 45 S

Lexus RX [2017-2023] vs Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S

In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus RX [2017-2023] and Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus RX [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Cr (last recorded price) for 450hL and Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus. RX [2017-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 1.9 kwh. AMG A 45 S: 1991 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RX [2017-2023] vs AMG A 45 S Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rx [2017-2023] Amg a 45 s
BrandLexusMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.04 Cr₹ 87 Lakhs
Range1076-
Mileage16.55 kmpl12 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.9 kwh-
Engine Capacity-1991 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

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RX [2017-2023]
Lexus RX [2017-2023]
450hL
₹1.04 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
AMG A 45 S
Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S
Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus
₹87 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
335 Nm @ 4600 rpm500 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
16.55-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
259 bhp @ 6000 rpm421 bhp @ 6750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine Type
3.5L 2GR-FXS V62.0L M139 Turbocharged I4
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Driving Range
1076-
Battery
1.9 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 650 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Engine Performance
308 bhp-
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Engine
3456 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.95.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
235 / 65 R18245 / 35 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Rear Suspension
Double Wishbone with Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers and Stabilizer BarFour-Link Axle with Adaptive Damping
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers and Stabilizer BarMcPherson Struts with Adaptive Damping
Rear Tyres
235 / 65 R18245 / 35 R19
Ground Clearance
200-
Length
50004453 mm
Wheelbase
27902729 mm
Kerb Weight
22601680 kg
Height
17001414 mm
Width
18951850 mm
Bootspace
211-
No of Seating Rows
32
Seating Capacity
75 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
6551 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Separate Zone, Vents on Side Panels, Common Fan Speed Controls-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver (with light)
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver-
12V Power Outlets
3-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes2
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
6 Way-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
All-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
All-
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & RearCupholders in Front & Second Row
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour (64)
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rearLED - Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
CD Player
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired) & Apple CarPlay (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
Yes-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherFabric + Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderCup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split40:20:40
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support: forward / back)
Interior Colours
Ivory / Black, Ocher / Black, Noble Brown / Black, Rich Cream / Black, Black-
Ventilated Seats
All-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support: forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,19,21,3091,00,28,521
Ex-Showroom Price
1,03,95,00087,00,000
RTO
10,93,5009,50,757
Insurance
4,32,3093,77,264
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,56,2352,15,552

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