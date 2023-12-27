In 2023 when choosing among the Lexus RX [2017-2023] and Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, In 2023 when choosing among the Lexus RX [2017-2023] and Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus RX [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs 1.04 Cr (last recorded price) for 450hL and Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Price starts at Rs 92.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4Matic Plus. RX [2017-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 1.9 kWh. AMG A 45 S: 1991 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less