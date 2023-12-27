Saved Articles

Lexus RX [2017-2023] vs Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S

In 2023 when choosing among the Lexus RX [2017-2023] and Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, ...Read More

RX [2017-2023]
Lexus RX [2017-2023]
450hL
₹1.04 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
AMG A 45 S
Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S
4Matic Plus
₹92.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
335 Nm @ 4600 rpm500 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
16.5512 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
259 bhp @ 6000 rpm421 bhp @ 6750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine Type
3.5L 2GR-FXS V62.0L M139 Turbocharged I4
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Driving Range
1076615 Km
Battery
1.9 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 650 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Engine Performance
308 bhp-
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Engine
3456 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Separate Zone, Vents on Side Panels, Common Fan Speed Controls-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
12V Power Outlets
3Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,19,21,3091,05,61,425
Ex-Showroom Price
1,03,95,00092,50,000
RTO
10,93,5009,25,000
Insurance
4,32,3093,85,925
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,56,2352,27,006

